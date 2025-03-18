Newcastle United release official Eddie Howe statement following Carabao Cup success

Newcastle United have confirmed that plans are in place to award Eddie Howe the Freedom of the City of Newcastle upon Tyne.

Newcastle City Council leader, Councillor Karen Kilgour has nominated Howe for the Council’s highest honour following Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday.

It would be the second time Howe has been bestowed with Honourary Freeman status by a local council for contributions to football after being given the Freedom of the Borough of Bournemouth in 2019. Howe led The Cherries from the foot of League Two to the Premier League between 2009 and 2015 before leaving the club in 2020 - he was appointed as Newcastle manager the following year.

After leading Newcastle to a first major domestic trophy in 70 years with a 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium, Howe’s potential Freedom of the City status was officially announced by the club on Tuesday evening.

Coun Kilgour said: "What Eddie has achieved during his time at Newcastle United is nothing short of extraordinary and I'm delighted to nominate him for Freedom of the City.

"Newcastle United is part of the fabric of our city with the fortunes of the club playing a huge part in the lives of supporters in Newcastle and across the world, myself included.

"Generations of supporters have never seen their beloved club lift a domestic trophy, and under his leadership we all now have treasured memories of a truly unforgettable day.

"More than winning the Carabao Cup, he steadied the ship following his arrival and steered Newcastle towards a brighter future. The disappointment of 2023's final didn’t fester, it simply galvanised him and his team, the players, and supporters to push to go further.

"Throughout his tenure he has handled himself with grace and dignity, being modest in success and measured in the face of any challenges.

"He will forever be a hero to our city and I'm incredibly proud to do my bit to recognise his accomplishments."

The Freedom of the City nominations are subject to member ratification at a full council meeting.

The club statement added: “Should his nomination be approved, Eddie would join other notable Newcastle United figures in receiving the recognition, including Alan Shearer, Sir Bobby Robson and Shaka Hislop.

“The club itself was awarded the Freedom of the City in the 1990s after celebrating its centenary year.

“The Honorary Freeman status is the highest honour the council can bestow on an eminent individual or group. The names of all honorary freemen are carved into the walls of the Banqueting Hall in the Civic Centre.”

Eddie Howe plays down ‘legend’ status

Newcastle’s official social media accounts have labelled Howe a club ‘legend’ following the Carabao Cup win. He is the first Newcastle manager to win a major trophy since Joe Harvey with the Fairs Cup in 1969.

But Howe was quick to play down any suggestion that he was a ‘legend’ so soon after the trophy win.

“No, don't put ourselves in that bracket,” Howe said. “I think we'll let other people decide that when we're probably long gone from the football club but I think our job is to give our best every day and that will never change.

“That won't change now, in this moment and we have to represent the club in the right way, which I think these players have done really, really well. They're very professional. I encourage them not to be professional tonight and just not think about tomorrow too much and just be together and enjoy the moment and then we'll start to think of the future after.”