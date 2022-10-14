News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United release ‘special’ anniversary shirt to celebrate 130-year history

Newcastle United have released another shirt - one that aims to celebrate their 130-year history.

By Joe Buck
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 9:13am

Released by Castore, the shirt has black and dark grey stripes with the Newcastle United badge imprinted throughout.

Explaining the design of the shirt, the club wrote: ‘The Newcastle United 4th kit marks a special occasion. 130 years of passion and pride to celebrate the Magpie's ambition to become one of the best clubs of all time. Inspire a legacy with the new supreme anniversary shirts.’

Although marketed as Newcastle United’s ‘fourth’ kit, the Magpies have already worn four different kits in the Premier League this season with their clash at the Amex Stadium in August seeing the side wear a special training shirt because of a colour clash with all three of their other kits.

Supporters can purchase a replica version of the new kit for £65 or a ‘pro anniversary shirt’ for £105 from the club shop. Junior replica shirts will cost £50.

Newcastle United release ‘special’ anniversary shirt to celebrate 130-year history (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
