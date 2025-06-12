Newcastle United’s pursuit of Anthony Elanga is far from over, despite the first summer transfer deadline passing without an agreement.

Newcastle United were interested in Elanga twelve months ago but were unable to reach an agreement with Nottingham Forest over a fee for the Swedish international. A year on, and interest from St James’ Park has been reignited again.

The Mail Online last week reported that an enquiry over the winger had been submitted from the north east as Newcastle look to strengthen their attacking options. A new right-winger is among their top priorities this summer and after seemingly missing out on Bryan Mbeumo’s signature, Elanga has emerged as a possible option.

The first summer transfer window, one that was open to allow clubs competing in the Club World Cup to strengthen their squads, shut at 7pm on Tuesday. The window will reopen again on Monday 16 June and run until 7pm on Monday 1 September - the hard deadline facing Newcastle United to get a deal for Elanga or any other player signed and sealed.

Following on from those initial reports over Newcastle’s renewed interest in Elanga, Craig Hope has reported that the Mapies had representatives in Nottingham this week as they look to thrash out a deal for the former Manchester United man.

The two clubs, though, remain apart in their valuation of the winger. Newcastle United may have to pay a fee upwards of £50m to land Elanga’s signature this summer - a fee that would put him amongst the club’s biggest ever purchases. Forest, meanwhile, are under no financial pressure to sell Elanga this summer.

Anthony Elanga opens up on Newcastle United links

Whilst on international duty with Sweden last week, Elanga was quizzed on speculation linking him with a switch to St James’ Park. The winger, though, was coy on discussing too much about his future, telling Fotbollskanalen: “There is a lot of talk.

“I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control.”

Elanga also told Swedish newspaper Expressen : “I guess there will always be scouts wherever I play. As long as I stay focused and do my best in the match.

“I just keep my focus and what I can control. That's what I can do on and off the field. I focus on the next day and action.”

Elanga played up-front for Sweden during their 2-0 win over Hungary, after which he addressed his future. He didn’t play in Sweden’s second and final game of the international period, a dramatic 4-3 win over Algeria, because of a pre-planned withdrawal from duty with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Alexander Isak, an international teammate of Elanga, was included by Tomasson in his initial squad, but was forced to withdraw through injury. Isak had been suffering with a groin injury in the final few weeks of the Premier League season. Emil Krafth, meanwhile, was not included in Tomasson’s squad.