Newcastle United represented in talks over proposed 'super' Champions League

Proposals for a new Champions League are being discussed – and Newcastle United have been consulted.

The European Club Association is discussing plans for a so-called "Super-Champions League" from 2024.

Andrea Agnelli.

Newcastle are one of nine Premier League clubs in the ECA, which is looking to dictate competition changes to UEFA.

Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli chairman said: "We are at the beginning of the process, and we must take more time to analyse all the proposals, as it is not a matter of yes or no.

"The new Champions League is pure speculation at this time. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus want to play the competition, but also hundreds of other teams.

"We are talking and in a few months we will see if the new competition will be open for everyone. The process will be open and transparent, as was the meeting with UEFA.

"This is how football should be in the future, and the talks will take place between two and 20 months.

"The dialogue will be open for all the clubs and we will look for a fair system for football and for European clubs, without forgetting all the parties.

"We are the centrepiece of world football and we must drive change.

"There will be a new Super-Champions League in co-operation with UEFA. We are opposed to the new 24-team World Cup and demand fewer international breaks."

Newcastle, which last competed in Europe in the 2012-13 season, joined the ECA before Mike Ashley bought the club in 2007.

United regularly competed in Europe in the decade before Ashley took over.

The club's last campaign in the Champions League proper was in 2002-03, when it reached the second group stage despite losing its first three games.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the ECA.