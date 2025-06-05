The Premier League are set to publish the retained lists for all 20 member clubs with Newcastle United set to release several players.

The Premier League will publish a full list of players set to be released on June 30 with clubs already confirming their retained lists following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle United’s retained list is yet to be published but is set to be made official before the Premier League’s announcement at 12pm on Monday.

Here we will have a look at what Newcastle’s retained list will look like.

When will Newcastle United’s retained list be published

There has been no official confirmation from the club regarding its retained list but it is set to be published before the Premier League’s announcement on Monday.

Premier League clubs are advised to publish their retained list within two weeks of the conclusion of the Premier League season. Newcastle ended their season with a 1-0 defeat to Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday, 25 May, 11 days ago.

Fortunately, the majority of Newcastle’s squad, including all key players, are already tied down for next season.

Five players set to leave Newcastle United - as things stand

There are five Newcastle players understood to be out of contract on June 30 as things stand. The retained list could confirm new deals or ongoing talks with these players, though it looks likely that most if not all of the five players will depart.

Callum Wilson is arguably Newcastle’s highest-profile player set for release this summer. The striker has enjoyed a strong spell at Newcastle, scoring 49 goals in 130 appearances since his £20million arrival from AFC Bournemouth.

But injuries have limited the 33-year-old’s impact in recent seasons with his last Premier League goal coming over a year ago. There will be no shortage of interest in the striker if he is made available on a free transfer as he would leave Newcastle as the club’s third-highest Premier League goalscorer behind Alan Shearer and Alexander Isak.

Wilson did a solo lap of honour after Newcastle’s final match of the season last month in which he appeared emotional as he waved goodbye to the supporters at St James’ Park.

John Ruddy

John Ruddy joined Newcastle as a free agent last summer and could leave the club having not made a competitive first-team appearance. That always looked likely for the 38-year-old, whose experience and impact behind the scenes was praised by head coach Eddie Howe during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ruddy is one of five senior goalkeepers at Newcastle and looks likely to leave the club at the end of the month.

Mark Gillespie

Another senior goalkeeper out of contract at the end of the month is Mark Gillespie. The 33-year-old is in a similar situation where his impact and importance is limited to the training ground as he does not pose a serious threat for a starting spot or even a place in the matchday squad.

But Gillespie is a popular figure behind the scenes and as a local lad and boyhood Newcastle fan, would be content agreeing another short-term deal at St James’ Park.

Jamal Lewis

Newcastle thought they’d seen the last of Jamal Lewis last summer before they loaned him out to Sao Paulo in Brazil for the final year of his contract, which included an option to make the deal permanent for free.

But the Brazilian club ultimately cut Lewis’ loan short in January after the left-back suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. The 27-year-old was then a surprise inclusion in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the 2024-25 season but didn’t train let alone feature with the first-team squad as he continued his injury recovery.

Lewis, who signed for Newcastle for £15million but failed to make a major impact, will be free to find a new club in the summer, with some interest from Championship sides.

Lloyd Kelly

Newcastle have already agreed one high-profile departure this summer which is set to be made official when the club publishes its retained list. Lloyd Kelly joined Juventus on loan in January which included an obligation to buy clause worth up to £20million.

The performance-related criteria required to trigger the clause have been met and Kelly will become a Juventus player on a permanent basis.