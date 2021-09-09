Newcastle United reveal 25-man Premier League squad
Newcastle United have published their 25-man Premier League squad.
The club had to today submit its squad to the Premier League. Four goalkeepers – Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie – were listed.
A club statement read: “With Martin Dubravka currently injured, and Karl Darlow yet to play this season after suffering from Covid-19, Steve Bruce has named four goalkeepers in the squad.”
There are no surprises in the list following the club’s failure to sign a loan player late in the summer window.
Newcastle United's 25-man squad: 1 Martin Dubravka, 2 Ciaran Clark, 3 Paul Dummett, 5 Fabian Schar, 6 Jamaal Lascelles, 7 Joelinton, 8 Jonjo Shelvey, 9 Callum Wilson, 10 Allan Saint-Maximin, 11 Matt Ritchie, 12 Jamal Lewis, 14 Isaac Hayden, 16 Jeff Hendrick, 17 Emil Krafth, 18 Federico Fernandez, 19 Javier Manquillo, 21 Ryan Fraser, 23 Jacob Murphy, 24 Miguel Almiron, 26 Karl Darlow, 27 Freddie Woodman, 28 Joe Willock, 29 Mark Gillespie, 34 Dwight Gayle, 36 Sean Longstaff.