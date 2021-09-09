The club had to today submit its squad to the Premier League. Four goalkeepers – Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie – were listed.

A club statement read: “With Martin Dubravka currently injured, and Karl Darlow yet to play this season after suffering from Covid-19, Steve Bruce has named four goalkeepers in the squad.”

There are no surprises in the list following the club’s failure to sign a loan player late in the summer window.

Callum Wilson is Newcastle United's No.9 this season.