Preparations for next season are underway at St James’s Park with the Newcastle United academy revealing which players will play a part for the club next season.
Newcastle United Under-23’s, who play in the Premier League 2 and feature in the Papa John’s Trophy, have announced that Matthew Bondswell, Niall Brookwell, Will Brown, Lewis Cass, Joe Oliver and Dylan Stephenson have all been offered new deals at the club.
Bondswell had a spell on-loan at Shrewsbury this season whilst Cass played a pivotal role in helping fire Port Vale into the League Two play-offs, before an ankle injury ended his season prematurely in January.
Tom Allan, Ryan Barrett, Brad Cross, Oisin McEntee, Regan Thomson, Jake Turner, Adam Wilson and Mo Sangare, who has represented Liberia on five occasions, have all been released by the club.
Allan and McEntee spent the majority of this season in Scotland with Greenock Morton whilst Turner had a stint at Colchester United, featuring 14 times for the U’s in all competitions.
Under-18 scholars Harry Barclay, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley, Michael Ndiweni and Joshua Stewart have all been offered professional deals while Piotr Banda, Liam Chrystal, Joel Green, Josh Nicholson and Nathan Robertson will leave Newcastle this summer.
Academy manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper has wished the departing players well, thanking them for their efforts whilst at the club: "I'd like to thank each and every player for their efforts during their time at the Academy.” Harper said."Many of the players leaving us have been here for several years so this will be an emotional time as they take a new step on their career path."Our aim is to not just develop good footballers that can play in the first team, but good people who are equipped and prepared for life in or out of the game, and I'm incredibly proud of the Academy staff for driving and supporting that ethos."I'd like wish the players leaving us the very best of luck with their careers."For the players staying with us, there is a new challenge ahead of them and we look forward to seeing them back for pre-season."