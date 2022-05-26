Academy manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper has wished the departing players well, thanking them for their efforts whilst at the club: "I'd like to thank each and every player for their efforts during their time at the Academy.” Harper said."Many of the players leaving us have been here for several years so this will be an emotional time as they take a new step on their career path."Our aim is to not just develop good footballers that can play in the first team, but good people who are equipped and prepared for life in or out of the game, and I'm incredibly proud of the Academy staff for driving and supporting that ethos."I'd like wish the players leaving us the very best of luck with their careers."For the players staying with us, there is a new challenge ahead of them and we look forward to seeing them back for pre-season."