Newcastle United reveal bold new away kit

Newcastle United today unveiled their new away kit.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 10:15
Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff.

The dark green Puma strip will be worn for tomorrow’s friendly game against Preston North End at Deepdale.

It is modelled in promotional photographs by Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff, and it will go on sale on August 1.

Joelinton joined United this week in a club-record £40million deal.

Newcastle also revealed that it has a new sleeve sponsor for the coming Premier League campaign – cryptocurrency platform StormGain.