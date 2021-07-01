Newcastle United reveal home friendly against Premier League opposition
Newcastle United will take on Premier League opposition in a home pre-season friendly.
The club today revealed that Steve Bruce’s side will face Norwich City at St James’s Park on Saturday, August 6 (2pm kick-off).
Norwich won promotion to the Premier League last season, and are due to face Newcastle at the stadium on December 1. Former United players Tim Krul and Grant Hanley are in Daniel Farke’s squad.
Newcastle – who had to play all but one of their home fixtures behind closed doors last season due to the coronavirus pandemic – are yet to reveal ticket details for the game, which comes a week before the season proper kicks off with a home match against West Ham United on August 15.
United normally face overseas opposition at home in pre-season, but Covid-19 restrictions have made such fixtures problematic. The club has already announced away friendlies against York City, Harrogate Town, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Burton Albion ahead of the new campaign.