Newcastle United reveal 'preference' on deal for defender

Florian Lejeune has been made available for sale this summer, according to a report in Spain.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 6:00 am
Florian Lejeune.

The defender had a successful loan at Alaves last season – and the La Liga club are keen to re-sign him.

However, the situation is “complicated”, according to Noticias de Alava, as Newcastle’s “preference” is a sale – and Alaves are looking for another loan.

Lejeune joined United from Eibar in the summer of 2017.

The 30-year-old impressed under Rafa Benitez but his career was interrupted by two serious knee injuries.

