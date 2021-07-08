Florian Lejeune.

The defender had a successful loan at Alaves last season – and the La Liga club are keen to re-sign him.

However, the situation is “complicated”, according to Noticias de Alava, as Newcastle’s “preference” is a sale – and Alaves are looking for another loan.

Lejeune joined United from Eibar in the summer of 2017.