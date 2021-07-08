Newcastle United reveal 'preference' on deal for defender
Florian Lejeune has been made available for sale this summer, according to a report in Spain.
The defender had a successful loan at Alaves last season – and the La Liga club are keen to re-sign him.
However, the situation is “complicated”, according to Noticias de Alava, as Newcastle’s “preference” is a sale – and Alaves are looking for another loan.
Lejeune joined United from Eibar in the summer of 2017.
The 30-year-old impressed under Rafa Benitez but his career was interrupted by two serious knee injuries.