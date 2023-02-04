Newcastle United reward talented former Sunderland midfielder with extended contract

Turner-Cooke, signed from Sunderland two years ago, has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Premier League club. The 19-year-old, from South Shields, was last month loaned out to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

And Eddie Howe’s backed Turner-Cooke – who made his first-team debut in December’s 5-0 win over Al Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – to come back stronger from his time at Prenton Park.

"Really good opportunity for Jay,” said United’s head coach. “I think he's gone to a really good club with a really good manager (Micky Mellon). We hope that it’s a spell where he really learns and develops, and takes everything from a loan spell you can, whether it’s good or bad. The experience will benefit his career.”

Turner-Cooke tweeted that he was “excited for the future” after agreeing the contract extension. Turner-Cooke’s father John spent 35 years at Sunderland as player and kitman.