Newcastle United 'rival' West Ham and Everton for ex-Arsenal star, Magpies ace linked with January exit
Six games into the Premier League season and Newcastle United are yet to taste victory.
Off the field however, there is plenty of transfer gossip doing the rounds.
Here’s the latest surrounding St James’s Park:
Newcastle ‘keeping tabs’ on Aaron Ramsey
Newcastle are keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsey with Juventus prepared to part company with the player in January.
The Sun reports that Juve are ready to let the former Arsenal man leave for free in the winter window – placing several clubs on red alert.
Bruce’s side are one of the clubs credited with interest, as are West Ham and Everton.
However, the Wales international is on big wages in Italy, which could price the likes of Newcastle out of a move.
Ramsey, 30, is under contract until 2023.
Sean Longstaff on Everton radar
Everton could revisit a move for Sean Longstaff in January, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Rafa Benitez, who handed the midfielder his Magpies debut in November 2018, was linked with a reunion in the summer.
The Toffees reportedly considered swapping Tom Davies for Longstaff but the former was not keen on leaving.
However, with Longstaff entering the final six months of his current contract, Everton believe he will be available on a cut-price deal.
Speaking about Longstaff’s situation before he scored during the draw at Watford, Bruce said: "There's nothing I can do with anybody that gets linked.
"Sean’s playing very well at the moment. I have been very, very pleased with him.
"So as far as I’m aware, the contract details ... that’s for other people to sort out, not me.
"But he’s playing very well, which is important for Sean."