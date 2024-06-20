Newcastle United rivals secure deal for ex-Nottingham Forest hero after Chelsea blow

Getty Images

Leicester City have been looking for a new manager since Enzo Maresca left the club to join Chelsea

Newcastle United's Premier League rivals Leicester City have appointed Steve Cooper as their new manager. Leicester had been without a boss since Enzo Maresca's decision to join Chelsea earlier this summer, leaving the Foxes in the lurch as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League.

The club have moved swiftly to make an appointment, though, with former Nottingham Forest manager Cooper agreeing to take the newly promoted club forward. Cooper has penned a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium and this will be his first job since leaving the City Ground in December 2023.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 44-year-old reportedly had competition from the likes of Graham Potter for the role, but his vision and plans for the club saw him become the preferred candidate for the position. Cooper begins work at Leicester with immediate effect and he'll be keen to make his mark in time for the opening game of the season on August 19, when the Foxes host Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle will first encounter Cooper's Leicester in December at St James' Park before travelling to the Championship title winners in April. The Magpies were a strong force on home turf last season but will be eager to improve their away record, with poor form on the road contributing to their failure to secure European football.

Speaking of the appointment, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City. His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League.”

The job will be Cooper's third in senior football, with the Welshman coaching England U16s and U17s before stepping into full-time management with Swansea City in 2019. He has a Championship promotion on his CV with Forest while he also led the Young Lions to U17 FIFA World Cup glory in 2017.

“I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s first team manager," Cooper told the club website following his appointment. "This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”

Cooper’s appointment ensures all 20 Premier League clubs now have managers in place for the new season after four previous spots were filled this summer. Arne Slot has taken over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, while West Ham United were quick to make the decision to replace David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui.

