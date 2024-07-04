Miley, who enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign last year in the first-team, spent the final few games of the campaign sidelined after picking up a back injury whilst on international duty. And this fresh injury blow, one that he will be forced to undergo surgery on, will keep him out for a number of months, with a return date slated for the end of September.

Miley won’t be the only player to miss the beginning of the season, however, with both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined after picking up respective ACL injuries. Lascelles and Botman will likely miss the first few months of the season.

The Magpies will be hopeful of avoiding injury issues which derailed their campaign last time out. Although these started to subside by the end of the season, they still had a number of players that ended the campaign on the treatment table and will be keen to get these back in action before pre-season and the new campaign gets underway.

Here, we take a look at some injury worries Newcastle United may have to deal with ahead of pre-season.

1 . Lewis Miley Miley has injured his foot and will likely be out for a number of months. It is hoped that he can return around the end of September/October and miss just the start of the new campaign. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Matt Targett Targett suffered a hamstring injury in November, before an achilles injury prematurely ended his season. He has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and his injury issues may mean he has played his final game in black and white. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tino Livramento Livramento also ended the season injured and missed their last two outings with an ankle injury. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales