Newcastle United rocked by fresh injury blow just minutes into West Ham clash
Newcastle United have suffered yet another injury blow after captain Jamaal Lascelles was substituted inside a quarter of an hour during their clash against West Ham. The Magpies were already one goal to the good when Lascelles was taken off following Alexander Isak’s early penalty.
Lascelles, who also started against Manchester City, could be a key man for Eddie Howe between now and the end of the season following news that Sven Botman will be out for six to nine months after suffering a knee injury.
Lascelles initially waved away a stretcher and was able to continue, but was taken off just minutes later to be replaced by Emil Krafth. The Swedish international moved to right-back with Tino Livramento shifted across to the left and Dan Burn fill in at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar.
With a game against Everton to come on Tuesday night, Howe will be hoping to have his club captain back and available quickly.