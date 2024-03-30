Newcastle United rocked by fresh injury blow just minutes into West Ham clash

Battled on after initial injury before being forced off.

Newcastle United have suffered yet another injury blow after captain Jamaal Lascelles was substituted inside a quarter of an hour during their clash against West Ham. The Magpies were already one goal to the good when Lascelles was taken off following Alexander Isak’s early penalty.

Lascelles, who also started against Manchester City, could be a key man for Eddie Howe between now and the end of the season following news that Sven Botman will be out for six to nine months after suffering a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lascelles initially waved away a stretcher and was able to continue, but was taken off just minutes later to be replaced by Emil Krafth. The Swedish international moved to right-back with Tino Livramento shifted across to the left and Dan Burn fill in at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar.