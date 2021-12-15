Newcastle United rocked by new injury blow ahead of Liverpool game and busy festive period

Newcastle United have been hit by an injury to Federico Fernandez.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:00 am

The defender is set to miss the “majority” of the relegation-threatened club’s festive programme with a thigh injury, according to Eddie Howe. Howe was speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League fixture against second-placed Liverpool at Anfield.

Asked for an injury update this morning, United’s head coach said: “Paul Dummett still out long-term, although he’s making good progress. We’re hoping to get him back at some stage soon. We’ve lost Fernandez due to an injury. We're not sure of the extent of that injury yet, but he’ll certainly miss this game, and probably the majority of the games over the festive period. It’s a slight thigh problem.”

Fernandez, 32, had been an unused substitute for last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Federico Fernandez.

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with 10 points from 16 games.

