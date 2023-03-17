News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United rocked by six-week injury to key player

Miguel Almiron’s facing an extended spell on the sidelines at Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 23:04 GMT- 1 min read

The midfielder missed tonight’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest with a thigh injury.

And Eddie Howe revealed after the game that the injury’s likely to keep Almiron, the club’s 11-goal leading scorer, out until May.

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training,” said United’s head coach. “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron is out for six weeks.
Almiron had scored the winner in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

