Newcastle United round-up: Alan Shearer criticises duo, Steve Bruce possible reunion plus young midfielder turned down Barcelona move
Kyle Scott reportedly turned down a move to La Liga with Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer, opting to join Newcastle United in the Premier League instead.
After making the move to St James’s Park, Scott has joined up with Neil Redfearn’s under-23s side.
Ex-Magpies legend and the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer wasn’t pleased with the performances of Geordie duo Miguel Almiron and Joelinton against Arsenal.
Speaking to The Sun, Shearer said: In the first half, he (Joelinton) and Miguel Almiron played too far apart from each other and weren’t effective.
“He was feeding off scraps all afternoon. There was no real quality or crosses going into the box or even long balls up to him.”
“The Brazilian didn’t really have that partnership with Almiron you need — the Paraguayan was being forced to drop deeper than he wanted to because of Arsenal’s midfield five.”
It has been confirmed that the second round draw for the Carabao Cup will take place at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, August 13.
Newcastle United could draw North East rivals Sunderland should the Wearside club come through their clash with fellow League One club Accrington Stanley tomorrow evening with Magpies manager Steve Bruce openly targeting a good cup run this campaign.
The winning teams from the first round will be joined in the second round by the 13 Premier League sides not involved in European competitions, alongside the Championship’s Cardiff City and Fulham.