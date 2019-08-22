Newcastle United round-up: Chris Sutton labels Magpies man a 'disgrace' plus Mario Balotelli's Allan Saint-Maximin Instagram support
Chris Sutton, a pundit for the BBC, has labelled Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett a 'disgrace'.
Dummett claimed in an interview post-Newcastle's Premier League defeat to Norwich City that the team's preparations 'wasn’t right' from the warm-up at Carrow Road, where Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick.
However, Dummett then insisted that that comment was not aimed at head coach Steve Bruce or his coaching staff. Despite this, Sutton, a former Premier League winner, wasn't impressed with the Wales international defender's comments.
“What about a little bit of self-responsibility then,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Why come out publicly and say that? I think that's a disgrace, I really, really do.
“It's made me angry actually this Paul Dummett comment about warming up, 'the warm-up wasn't right'. I mean come on! Warm yourself up," Sutton concluded.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Elsewhere ex-Liverpool and Manchester City star Mario Balotelli delivered supportive Instagram message to Magpies Allan Saint-Maximin, who spent Wednesday at a local food bank on Tyneside.
The 22-year-old winger posed for photos, donated a shirt, and was given a tour of the Benwell site before sharing a post to his personal Instagram account captioned: “It feels great to visit you guys!
“I know that it’s not only about NUFC, but that it’s also about the community and the city and I’m really proud to be a part of this Thank you for the love.”
Balotelli responded to the posy bu saying 'Mon amouuuuuur!!!' which translates to 'my love.'