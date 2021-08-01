Newcastle United rumours: Crystal Palace to rival Magpies for £12m-rated midfielder, Everton star hints at summer exit
Newcastle United were back in pre-season friendly action last Friday night, when they secured an encouraging 2-0 win over Burton Albion.
Speaking after the game, which saw Jacob Murphy and Joelinton find the back of the net for the Magpies, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce offered praise to teenage midfielder Joe White, who impressed following his introduction to the game from the bench in the second half.
Bruce said: “He caught the eye, didn’t he? We brought him up about 18 months ago before Covid, and he quietly impressed us. And, all of a sudden, they grow all of a sudden, and find a yard of pace, and look bigger and stronger.
“And he’s certainly done that. Over the last couple of games in particular, I’ve been very, very pleased with what I’ve seen.
“Well done to him. The good thing is pre-season’s given me a chance to see him in a game. He can be really pleased with himself. He catches everybody’s eye with his strength, physicality – and the way he handles the ball.”
Discussing the club's slow start to the transfer window, which currently sees them with the unenviable status of being the only Premier League side yet to sign a new player, Bruce revealed: “We haven’t made any bids for any player, because Joe (Willock) has been our No.1 target.
“Until we make a cut-off with that, and I have to respect Arsenal, of course, he’s their player… until that bridge is burnt, I will continue to try and get Joe. The talks are ongoing as far as people coming in, and I think that’s the vital thing.
“The supporters want to see one or two walk through the door. We’re doing our utmost to make that happen. Hopefully, something this week might fall, but, as I’ve said from the start of the window, we’ve got to remain patient.
“We haven’t got a lot money like most clubs. We’ll see what we can achieve.”We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…