Newcastle United rumours: fresh insight into Magpies boss' job security, Everton tipped to win race for £10m-rated starlet

Speaking on Match of the Day after the game, Magpies legend Alan Shearer gave a brutally honest take on wider context of the performance, and said: “I hate what my club is or has become.

“It’s been a long time now. It’s a hollow and empty football club. There’s no hope or ambition and I’m pretty sick of it to be honest. It’s copy, paste, repeat every season.

“They give players that have been at the football club new contracts because they can’t sell them on. Then they have the excuse that they can’t bring other players into the football club because those players are paid a salary.

“It’s cheaper to keep them on the books than buy another player. The fans deserve better. Every manager has the same problems. As I said, it’s copy, paste, repeat every season.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who made two goalkeeping errors to aid Cristiano Ronaldo's debut brace of goals, took to social media after the game, and said: “Tough day at the office. Never been one to avoid responsibility, hold my hands up, wasn’t good enough. Life of a goalkeeper. Important now to learn and react in the right way.”

The Magpies will look to bounce back on Friday night, when they host fellow strugglers Leeds United at St James' Park.

