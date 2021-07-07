Newcastle United rumours: Magpies face competition to land £15m midfielder, Wolves close in on £17m move

Meanwhile, the club's takeover saga continues, and Amanda Staveley has insisted she won't give up on the previously collapsed takeover, telling Sky Sports News: “Transparency is at the heart of our request, so transparency in sport is really what we're trying to seek.

“I contacted both Oliver Dowden and Nigel Huddlestone, I sent a letter to them earlier this afternoon [Monday], we haven't received a response but Tracey responded to us very quickly.

“We asked Mr Dowden to take the same issues I raised in the letter with Tracey to the government's heart and we want to urge the government to add their voice to our request to the Premier League to have these processes maybe in public.”

She continued: “We know nothing about the arbitration, we can't be part of the arbitration and we don't know what's going on. By having it in a public forum we have a chance to understand what's going on and how we deal with that. I don't understand why there is an issue about transparency around all major businesses.“I have to first of all say that I am a huge fan of the Premier League and naturally I am trying to become a part of that institution.

“We should be very proud of the Premier League, but with an institution which is as important to Britain and the UK, transparency around the decision that regulators make is important.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Hammers could land bargain defender West Ham are rumoured to be plotting a move for ex-Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, who was released by the Serie A side at the end of last season. However, Spanish side Real Betis are also believed to be keen on the 29-year-old Serbia international. (Daily Star)

2. Seagulls land Mwepu Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg, for a fee of around £18m. The Zambia international won the last four Austrian top tier titles on the trot with his former side. (Club website)

3. Seagulls among favourites to sign James Brighton & Hove Albion have been named second favourites to sign Man Utd winger Daniel James, just behind Leicester City. The talented 23-year-old joined the Red Devils for £15m back in 2019, but struggled for regular first team football last season. (SkyBet)

4. Leeds land Firpo Leeds United have completed the signing of Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, who has arrived at Elland Road for a fee of around £13m. He made 18 appearances for the Catalan giants last season, and helped them win their 31st Copa Del Rey. (Club website)