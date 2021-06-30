Newcastle United rumours: Magpies favourites to beat West Ham to £30m-rated striker, Leicester battle Liverpool for winger

The Magpies rallied towards the end of last season to ensure they stayed well clear of the relegation zone, and will be looking to take their positive momentum into the 2021/22 campaign which gets underway in August.

Meanwhile, ex-Newcastle man Andros Townsend has been reflecting on his time at the club and the demands of the Toon Army, and said: “The fans and their expectation... I wouldn’t say they expect more than what they have, because that is the job of the fans. You want your team to do better.

“It’s the right of the fans to expect (that), and us players are the same. Those Newcastle players will be thinking ‘we are better than 13th, we should be aiming 10th, nine, eight, seventh.

“I never met him (Mike Ashley) – (managing director) Lee Charnley does most of his stuff on a day-to-day basis, but Newcastle is a massive, massive club, and I loved my time at Newcastle.

“Hopefully, they do get back to where they belong, which I think is definitely in the top half of the Premier League.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Belgium boss favourite for Spurs job Roberto Martinez has been named as the bookies' favourite to land the Spurs job. The ex-Everton and Wigan boss will be looking to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 glory, but face the challenge of taking on Italy in the quarter-finals. (SkyBet) Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

2. Canaries join race for Delaney Norwich are rumoured to have joined Southampton and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney. He made 34 appearances for the Bundesliga giants last season. (Sky Sports) Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

3. Fernandinho signs new City deal Man City captain Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay with the club. The Brazil international has won four league titles with the Citizens since he was snapped up from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. (Club website) Photo: Carl Recine - Pool

4. Clarets ready raid for Roberts Burnley have been linked with a move for Swansea City full-back Connor Roberts. The 25-year-old has been with the Welsh side for his whole career to date, and made an impressive 50 appearances across all competitions last season. (Daily Mail) Photo: KOEN VAN WEEL