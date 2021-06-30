Newcastle United rumours: Magpies favourites to beat West Ham to £30m-rated striker, Leicester battle Liverpool for winger
Newcastle United are yet to dip their toe into the summer transfer market, but look like to strengthen with some new recruits in the coming weeks ahead of the new Premier League season.
The Magpies rallied towards the end of last season to ensure they stayed well clear of the relegation zone, and will be looking to take their positive momentum into the 2021/22 campaign which gets underway in August.
Meanwhile, ex-Newcastle man Andros Townsend has been reflecting on his time at the club and the demands of the Toon Army, and said: “The fans and their expectation... I wouldn’t say they expect more than what they have, because that is the job of the fans. You want your team to do better.
“It’s the right of the fans to expect (that), and us players are the same. Those Newcastle players will be thinking ‘we are better than 13th, we should be aiming 10th, nine, eight, seventh.
“I never met him (Mike Ashley) – (managing director) Lee Charnley does most of his stuff on a day-to-day basis, but Newcastle is a massive, massive club, and I loved my time at Newcastle.
“Hopefully, they do get back to where they belong, which I think is definitely in the top half of the Premier League.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: