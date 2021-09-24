Newcastle United rumours: Magpies' £10m target could be up for grabs in January, ex-Spurs candidate makes shock revelation

The Magpies showed glimpses of their potential in a high-octane 1-1 draw with Leeds United last week, and will be eager to pick up a big three points to kick-start their season.

With a tough October ahead including games against both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on the horizon, the pressure is on for Steve Bruce's side to improve as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, ex-Magpies star stopper Shay Given has been giving an insight into his time at the club under the management of Ruud Gullit, and told OpenGoal: “When you’re in the zone in the mix of it all, you’re kind of focused on your own job. But looking back now, the biggest thing was when they played Sunderland, it was a massive derby game.

“I was actually injured that night and Duncan Ferguson and Alan Shearer were both left out of the team - they were on the bench and they played a young guy [Paul] Robinson up front.

“We lost 2-1 and at eight o’clock the next morning, both Ferguson and Shearer were waiting outside the manager’s office. I think Alan got there at ten past eight but Duncan was there already - you wouldn’t want to be there.

“Sexy football seemed a long way away at that point.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Blues eye Dutch defender Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, as they look to add further depth to their already powerful back-line. The ex-Ajax starlet, who joined Juve for £67m in 2019, has a whopping £103m release clause. (FourFourTwo) Photo: VINCENZO PINTO Photo Sales

2. Blues star opens up on exit talk Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has insisted he hasn't spoken to any other club about a potential move, as he continues to stall over signing a new deal with the Blues. Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs who've been linked with the German ace. (Sky Germany) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Torrente keen to step out of Bielsa's shadow Marcelo Bielsa's former assistant Javier Torrente has name-checked his former boss and his desire not to be compared to him, insisting that "football copies don't work" and that "Imitation makes you fake". Torrente has just taken the reign of Belgian top tier side Beerschot, who are rock-bottom of the table. (Sport Witness) Photo: PEDRO PARDO Photo Sales

4. Brighton star urged to join Arsenal Ex-Arsenal ace Ray Parlour has urged Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to join the Gunners, claiming he's "got everything". The £40m-rated star has was linked with Liverpool, Man City and the Gunners over the summer, but opted to remain at Brighton. (talkSPORT) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales