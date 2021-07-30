Newcastle United rumours: Magpies tipped to win race for £7m-rated defender, West Ham ready £20m raid for Champions League winner

The Magpies are looking to build some positive momentum ahead of the upcoming season, as they look to improve on the 2020/21 campaign and push up the table early on.

Meanwhile, ex-Chelsea and England star John Terry has been tipped to become a surprise eventual successor to Steve Bruce at St James' Park, with ex-Celtic and West Ham man Frank McAvennie claiming the 40-year-old would be an ideal candidate for the role.

He claimed: "He’ll get a job no problem. I think he’s doing the right thing by taking a bit of time but there’s no doubt he wants that chance. He’ll be watching what happens, he’s got a name that will get him into any club.

“Who knows? Looking at who might be under pressure, Bruce always is. I see him (Terry]) at Newcastle and I honestly think he’ll be a damned good manager.

“He would give some fresh ideas, I’m sure he’s very different to Bruce but it’s a huge job. How many top-class coaches did he work under at Chelsea? He must have picked up a few things. It won’t be long before he’ll be back in the Premier League.”

In other news, the Magpies' final pre-season friendly - a game against fellow Premier League side Norwich City - could be in jeopardy, after the Canaries were forced to cancel games against Coventry City and Sheffield United due to a small number of Covid cases in the squad.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Palace close in on Gallagher deal Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan. The rising star, who was also wanted by Leeds, is leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily to continue his development, after impressing at West Brom last season. (BBC Sport) Photo: Charles McQuillan Buy photo

2. Seagulls tipped to seal double deal With Ben White's £50m move to Arsenal set to boost Brighton's transfer budget significantly, the Seagulls have been named favourites to sign both Liverpool's Nat Phillips and Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The pair are likely to cost a combined total of around £35m. (SkyBet) Photo: BO AMSTRUP Buy photo

3. Blues could swoop for Lukaku Reports from Italy have suggested that Chelsea have tabled a massive bid for their former striker Romelu Lukaku, offer Serie A giants over £110m for the lethal striker. The Belgium international netted 24 goals in his club's title-winning campaign last season. (Mirror) Photo: MATTHIAS HANGST Buy photo

4. Man Utd face struggle to land Brazilian Manchester United look set for a struggle if they're to lure Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to Old Trafford, as the Brazilian ace is said to favour remaining with Los Blancos. He made 49 appearances for his side in all competitions last season. (AS) Photo: Miguel Schincariol Buy photo