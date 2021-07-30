Newcastle United rumours: Magpies tipped to win race for £7m-rated defender, West Ham ready £20m raid for Champions League winner
Newcastle United's pre-season campaign continues this evening, when they travel to take on Burton Albion in a friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Magpies are looking to build some positive momentum ahead of the upcoming season, as they look to improve on the 2020/21 campaign and push up the table early on.
Meanwhile, ex-Chelsea and England star John Terry has been tipped to become a surprise eventual successor to Steve Bruce at St James' Park, with ex-Celtic and West Ham man Frank McAvennie claiming the 40-year-old would be an ideal candidate for the role.
He claimed: "He’ll get a job no problem. I think he’s doing the right thing by taking a bit of time but there’s no doubt he wants that chance. He’ll be watching what happens, he’s got a name that will get him into any club.
“Who knows? Looking at who might be under pressure, Bruce always is. I see him (Terry]) at Newcastle and I honestly think he’ll be a damned good manager.
“He would give some fresh ideas, I’m sure he’s very different to Bruce but it’s a huge job. How many top-class coaches did he work under at Chelsea? He must have picked up a few things. It won’t be long before he’ll be back in the Premier League.”
In other news, the Magpies' final pre-season friendly - a game against fellow Premier League side Norwich City - could be in jeopardy, after the Canaries were forced to cancel games against Coventry City and Sheffield United due to a small number of Covid cases in the squad.
