Newcastle United rumours: manager's fate to be determined by key factor, Man City resist £15m starlet bid

As things stand, the Magpies 18th in the table after five matches, with three losses and two draws from their opening set of fixtures.
With a tricky October ahead with games against both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on the horizon, the pressure is on for Steve Bruce's side to pick up some points and build up some positive momentum to kick-start their season.
Meanwhile, ex-Magpies star stopper Shay Given has been giving an insight into his time at the club under the management of Ruud Gullit, and told OpenGoal: “When you’re in the zone in the mix of it all, you’re kind of focused on your own job. But looking back now, the biggest thing was when they played Sunderland, it was a massive derby game.
“I was actually injured that night and Duncan Ferguson and Alan Shearer were both left out of the team - they were on the bench and they played a young guy [Paul] Robinson up front.
“We lost 2-1 and at eight o’clock the next morning, both Ferguson and Shearer were waiting outside the manager’s office. I think Alan got there at ten past eight but Duncan was there already - you wouldn’t want to be there.
“Sexy football seemed a long way away at that point.”
