Newcastle United rumours: Newcastle enter race to sign Reading star, Tottenham and Liverpool face competition from Juventus for midfielder

Manchester United are dominate the rumour mill with news that they are still in for two of the brightest young stars in world football.

Meanwhile, The Red devils along with Arsenal have been told they wont be able to sign another Premier League star without a fight to keep him at his current club.

Chelsea are also targeting a bright young star as Thomas Tuchel prepares a bid to land one of the biggest prospects currently playing in France.

Despite only drawing at Newcastle United on Friday night, a number of Leeds United players impressed in the performance and a former England international has backed one of Marcelo Bielsa’s stars for a “big move” away from Elland Road soon.

Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa in the race for a promising Championship talent but the two Premier League clubs are far from the only teams tracking the player.

Matty Cash caught the eye in Villa’s 3-1 win over Everton yesterday and his performances have caught the eye at international level, but not from England! Could the 24-year old switch allegiances?

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has explained why he didn’t feel the need to sign a direct replacement from Ben White in the transfer window and a former Burnley winger, still without a club after leaving Turf Moor in the summer, could be headed north of the border.

Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. United still interested in Haaland despite Ronaldo return Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United WILL NOT prevent the Red Devils from lodging a bid to bring Erling Haaland to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still targeting the Norwegian for a huge transfer to the Premier League (Express) Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

2. Red Devils leading race for Bellingham ahead of Chelsea Jude Bellingham is also being touted for a sensational move to Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are believed to be leading the chase for the Dortmund and England star ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea (The Sun) Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

3. Wolves will fight to keep Neves Any club looking to sign Wolves start Ruben Neves will face a fight from the Molineux club. Manager Bruno Lage will doe everything in his power to keep a hold of the Portuguese midfielder with Arsenal reportedly targeting a move (Express) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Juventus enter race for Spurs and Liverpool target Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring AC Milan star Franck Kessie but are now facing competition from Juventus who have entered the race to sign the midfielder (La Repubblica) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales