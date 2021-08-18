Newcastle United rumours: Norwich City could beat Magpies to in-demand full-back, Spurs eye shock raid for Chelsea ace

The Magpies head into the game straight off the back of a 4-2 home defeat to West Ham United, and will be keen to bounce back and get some points on the board at Villa Park.

Speaking after the opening day loss to David Moyes' side at St James' Park, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce gave his verdict on the side's performance, and contended: “I don’t think there was much wrong with us offensively but it’s getting that balance right, isn’t it?” As soon as we chased the game, we left ourselves exposed and open and you can’t afford to do that at this level.

“The referee’s decision to give the penalty... I understand the first instance – I’ve got no complaints about it, the attacker gets the benefit of the doubt. But I don’t understand the rule why the referee can’t just have a look at the monitor himself.

He added: “I think if he had done that, after looking at what I saw four or five times, I think he might have turned around and said it was a bit harsh. That is the big turning point in the game. Unfortunately, we’ve given away too many soft goals.

“It is the turning point. In the Premier League, it’s fine margins. I have to say, the spectacle for an hour or so was very, very good. Once we went chasing the game. We made it very difficult for ourselves with Antonio’s pace.

“If the referee had a look, and I’ll go and see him now to try and understand it a bit better. Why couldn’t he just have a look at the monitor rather than someone else 300 miles away?”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Palace join Edouard chase Crystal Palace have emerged as contenders to sign Celtic's £20m-rated striker Odsonne Edouard, amid keen interest from the likes of Brighton, West Ham and Wolves. He's in the final year of his contract and could eventually leave for nothing if a solution isn't found. (Telegraph) Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK Buy photo

2. Watford ready Tufan raid Reports from Turkey suggest Watford are in pole position to sign Fenerbahce's versatile midfielder Ozan Tufan. The experienced Turkey international has been tipped to join the Hornets on loan, with a potential mandatory future purchase clause. (Sport Witness) Photo: OZAN KOSE Buy photo

3. Ronaldo hits back at rumours Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to deny rumours linking him with a move away from the Italian giants. Reports had suggested that his agent had offered him to the likes of Real Madrid and Man City (Instagram) Photo: Emilio Andreoli Buy photo

4. Atleti set hefty Trippier asking price Arsenal are believed to have been set an asking price in excess of £50m to sign Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier. Man Utd were heavily linked with the ex-Burnley star earlier in the summer, but are said to have baulked at the hefty asking price, which has been set to ward off potential interest. (AS) Photo: JOHN SIBLEY Buy photo