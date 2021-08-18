Newcastle United rumours: Norwich City could beat Magpies to in-demand full-back, Spurs eye shock raid for Chelsea ace

The Magpies head into the game straight off the back of a 4-2 home defeat to West Ham United, and will be keen to bounce back and get some points on the board at Villa Park.
Speaking after the opening day loss to David Moyes' side at St James' Park, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce gave his verdict on the side's performance, and contended: “I don’t think there was much wrong with us offensively but it’s getting that balance right, isn’t it?” As soon as we chased the game, we left ourselves exposed and open and you can’t afford to do that at this level.
“The referee’s decision to give the penalty... I understand the first instance – I’ve got no complaints about it, the attacker gets the benefit of the doubt. But I don’t understand the rule why the referee can’t just have a look at the monitor himself.
He added: “I think if he had done that, after looking at what I saw four or five times, I think he might have turned around and said it was a bit harsh. That is the big turning point in the game. Unfortunately, we’ve given away too many soft goals.
“It is the turning point. In the Premier League, it’s fine margins. I have to say, the spectacle for an hour or so was very, very good. Once we went chasing the game. We made it very difficult for ourselves with Antonio’s pace.
“If the referee had a look, and I’ll go and see him now to try and understand it a bit better. Why couldn’t he just have a look at the monitor rather than someone else 300 miles away?”
