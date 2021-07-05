Newcastle United rumours: PL rivals plot to derail Toon swoop, Magpies tipped to sell £21m star
Newcastle United fans are still on tenterhooks waiting to find out if the long-awaited takeover of their beloved club will be given the green light.
A highly-anticipated arbitration process is due to get underway, with the Magpies seeking to determine whether the Saudi-led consortium that tried to enact a buyout at St. James’ Park in 2019 will get the necessary approval.
And now, Amanda Staveley who is involved in the deal and who has been linked with a takeover for some time, has penned a powerful letter in which she has backed Mike Ashley’s calls for open and honest communication.
As reported by Sky, she wrote: "Fans surely deserve absolute transparency from the regulators across all their processes - to best ensure that they act responsibly.
"They are performing a function like that of a government regulator - but without the same systems for accountability."
She says this is a chance for the would-be buyers to take a ‘real stance’ – likening it to that taken by the government over the proposed European Super League – but has warned that time is of the essence.
She continues: "But there is real urgency - given the NUFC arbitration hearing is due to take place this month.
"We need intervention immediately to force the issue out into the open.
"It is my view that it is likely that that would be enough to make those involved behave more responsibly and signal the government's intention to take effective action in the interests of the country.”
