Newcastle United rumours: Southampton tipped to beat Magpies to £22m-rated ace West Ham lead chase for La Liga striker

One player who will be looking to make a real impact this season is goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who looks set to break into the side after spending an extensive period out on loan.
He revealed: “Firstly, I think I’m a different person for spending two years away from Newcastle, and obviously a different player.
“I’ve grown up a lot more, and probably matured on the football field as well. I’m happy with where I’m at. When I was younger I used to think there was a plan, and if I didn’t get this loan at this time I was frustrated.
“As you get older, you realise everything happens and falls into place. It just sort of happens, and the most important thing is that you go and play – and play well.”
He continued: “I didn’t really hit me at the time, but now I look back and think about playing at St James’ Park in front of 52,000, I’m more proud of it now than I was at the time, if that makes sense.
“It’s almost strange. Coming away from the club for an amount of time you actually realise how big the club is. I got caught up in being around the football club all the time, and you take yourself out of that down here, and hear people talk about Newcastle, and everyone says ‘it’s a massive club’.
“When you think ‘I’ve played for that football club, sat on the bench in the Premier League a number of times since I was 17’, you think ‘yeah, that’s a decent achievement’.
“It gives me the urge to play more. It’s nice to be removed from that to realise how big a football club that I’m at.”
