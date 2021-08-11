Newcastle United rumours: Southampton tipped to beat Magpies to £22m-rated ace West Ham lead chase for La Liga striker

One player who will be looking to make a real impact this season is goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who looks set to break into the side after spending an extensive period out on loan.

He revealed: “Firstly, I think I’m a different person for spending two years away from Newcastle, and obviously a different player.

“I’ve grown up a lot more, and probably matured on the football field as well. I’m happy with where I’m at. When I was younger I used to think there was a plan, and if I didn’t get this loan at this time I was frustrated.

“As you get older, you realise everything happens and falls into place. It just sort of happens, and the most important thing is that you go and play – and play well.”

He continued: “I didn’t really hit me at the time, but now I look back and think about playing at St James’ Park in front of 52,000, I’m more proud of it now than I was at the time, if that makes sense.

“It’s almost strange. Coming away from the club for an amount of time you actually realise how big the club is. I got caught up in being around the football club all the time, and you take yourself out of that down here, and hear people talk about Newcastle, and everyone says ‘it’s a massive club’.

“When you think ‘I’ve played for that football club, sat on the bench in the Premier League a number of times since I was 17’, you think ‘yeah, that’s a decent achievement’.

“It gives me the urge to play more. It’s nice to be removed from that to realise how big a football club that I’m at.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Saints snap up Broja Southampton have confirmed the signing of Chelsea starlet Armando Broja on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old impressed during a temporary spell with Vitesse last season, and also picked up his first senior caps for Albania. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

2. Race for Zakaria intensifies Arsenal, Everton and Spurs have all been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria. The Swiss star could be available for just shy of £17m, due to ongoing injury issues that began in Spring last year. (BILD) Photo: MAXIM SHEMETOV Buy photo

3. Stones signs new deal Manchester City have confirmed that defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal to extend his stay with the Citizens until 2026. The 27-year-old played a key role in his side's Premier League winning campaign last season, and helped England reach the final of Euro 2020. (Club website) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Brighton must spend big to land Nunez Brighton are said to have been quoted a whopping £38m price tag for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old Uruguay international shone for his side last season, scoring 14 goals and racking up 12 assists. (Sport Witness) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Buy photo