Newcastle United remain without a permanent manager for next season, and uncertainty continues over the ownership of Mike Ashley - but this week brings around the announcement of next season's Premier League fixtures.

Here's our guide to the fixture release, including announcement details as well as the new, or old, opponents United will face in 2019/20 and the Magpies' longest and shortest trips.

When will the fixtures be announced?

Dates and times, subject to change for live TV coverage, for every one of the 380 Premier League matches in 2019/20 will be released on Thursday, June 13 at 9am.

What date does the Premier League start and finish?

The 2019/20 season opens up on Saturday, August 10. The campaign will end on Sunday, May 17, 2020. United started their season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur in 2018/19, and ended it with a 4-1 victory at Craven Cottage against already relegated Fulham.

New (old) boys return - who got promoted from the Championship?

United will face three new sides in the Premier League next season, but every one of the trio, who replace relegated Fulham, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, are familiar faces. Sheffield United return to the top flight after a lengthy absence, while Tim Krul's Norwich City came up as champions. Aston Villa went one better than last year, this time winning at Wembley to seal a play-off win.

Longest away day?

As it was last season, the long drive to the Vitality Stadium, home of AFC Bournemouth, remains United's longest away journey this season. Just the near 700m up and down the country for United fans.

Shortest away trip?

Even with Sheffield Unite back on the scene, Burnley remains United's closest away day. It's a 232m round trip to Turf Moor.