Newcastle United's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: Magpies take on Arsenal on opening day

Newcastle United face a tricky start to the Premier League season, with Arsenal set for St James’s Park on the opening weekend.
The Magpies, yet to confirm whether Rafa Benitez will be manager for 2019/20, open up at 2pm on the Sunday of the opening weekend before travelling to Norwich on game week two.
On Boxing Day United travel to Manchester United, while they close the campaign hosting Liverpool, which was also the final home fixture of this season.
NEWCASTLE UNITED’S FIXTURES IN FULL
August
11 – Arsenal (h) – 2pm
17 – Norwich City (a) – 3pm
24 – Tottenham Hotspur (a) – 3pm
31 – Watford (h) – 3pm
September
14 – Liverpool (a) – 3pm
21 – Brighton (h) – 3pm
28 – Leicester City (a) – 3pm
October
05 – Manchester United (h) – 3pm
19 – Chelsea (a) – 3pm
26 – Wolverhampton (h) – 3pm
November
02 – West Ham United (a) – 3pm
09 – Bournemouth (h) – 3pm
23 – Aston Villa (a) – 3pm
30 – Manchester City (h) – 3pm
December
03 – Sheffield United (a) – 7.45pm
07 – Southampton (h) – 3pm
14 – Burnley (a) – 3pm
21 – Crystal Palace (h) – 3pm
26 – Manchester United (a) – 3pm
28 – Everton (h) – 3pm
January
01 – Leicester City (h) – 3pm
11 – Wolverhampton (a) – 3pm
18 – Chelsea (h) – 3pm
21 – Everton (a) – 7.45pm
February
01 – Norwich City (h) – 3pm
08 – Arsenal (a) – 3pm
22 – Crystal Palace (a) – 3pm
29 – Burnley (h) – 3pm
March
07 – Southampton (a) – 3pm
14 – Sheffield United (h) – 3pm
21 – Aston Villa (h) – 3pm
April
04 – Bournemouth (a) – 3pm
11 – West Ham United (h) – 3pm
18 – Manchester City (a) – 3pm
25 – Watford (a) – 3pm
May
02 – Tottenham Hotspur (h) – 3pm
09 – Brighton (a) – 3pm
17 – Liverpool (h) – 3pm