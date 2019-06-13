Newcastle United's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: Magpies take on Arsenal on opening day

Newcastle United face a tricky start to the Premier League season, with Arsenal set for St James’s Park on the opening weekend.

The Magpies, yet to confirm whether Rafa Benitez will be manager for 2019/20, open up at 2pm on the Sunday of the opening weekend before travelling to Norwich on game week two.

On Boxing Day United travel to Manchester United, while they close the campaign hosting Liverpool, which was also the final home fixture of this season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED’S FIXTURES IN FULL

August

11 – Arsenal (h) – 2pm

17 – Norwich City (a) – 3pm

24 – Tottenham Hotspur (a) – 3pm

31 – Watford (h) – 3pm

September

14 – Liverpool (a) – 3pm

21 – Brighton (h) – 3pm

28 – Leicester City (a) – 3pm

October

05 – Manchester United (h) – 3pm

19 – Chelsea (a) – 3pm

26 – Wolverhampton (h) – 3pm

November

02 – West Ham United (a) – 3pm

09 – Bournemouth (h) – 3pm

23 – Aston Villa (a) – 3pm

30 – Manchester City (h) – 3pm

December

03 – Sheffield United (a) – 7.45pm

07 – Southampton (h) – 3pm

14 – Burnley (a) – 3pm

21 – Crystal Palace (h) – 3pm

26 – Manchester United (a) – 3pm

28 – Everton (h) – 3pm

January

01 – Leicester City (h) – 3pm

11 – Wolverhampton (a) – 3pm

18 – Chelsea (h) – 3pm

21 – Everton (a) – 7.45pm

February

01 – Norwich City (h) – 3pm

08 – Arsenal (a) – 3pm

22 – Crystal Palace (a) – 3pm

29 – Burnley (h) – 3pm

March

07 – Southampton (a) – 3pm

14 – Sheffield United (h) – 3pm

21 – Aston Villa (h) – 3pm

April

04 – Bournemouth (a) – 3pm

11 – West Ham United (h) – 3pm

18 – Manchester City (a) – 3pm

25 – Watford (a) – 3pm

May

02 – Tottenham Hotspur (h) – 3pm

09 – Brighton (a) – 3pm

17 – Liverpool (h) – 3pm