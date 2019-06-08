Sean Longstaff has sent a strong transfer message to Manchester United – by insisting he remains fully-committed to Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a £25million to Manchester United this summer after an impressive breakthrough season at St James’s Park - which was cruelly ended by injury.

And while admitting the interest is ‘flattering’, Longstaff has reaffirmed his commitment to the Magpies in what could serve a strong message of deterrence to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Indeed, the midfielder is keen to continue impressing for his boyhood club once the new season kicks-off in August.

“It just shows how far I’ve come,” he said, speaking to NUFC TV

“If someone told us at the start of the season that by the end of it you’d be linked with these teams I’d have laughed at them but it’s nice, it’s flattering.

“I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations but like I said, I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team here.

“For me it’s nice to be have said about you and be linked with top clubs but for me, this is what I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Newcastle and I’ve only had a little taste of that so for me, it’s about getting fit as soon as I can and getting back on the pitch for Newcastle and making more memories of the future.”