Newcastle United's striker's move to Spain delayed by 'legal deadlines'

Joselu’s proposed move to Alaves is being held up, according to a report.

The Newcastle United striker is reportedly keen on a move to the Spanish club.

It was claimed in Spain earlier this month that a move was a “matter of hours” away. However, Mundo Deportivo now report that the switch is being delayed by unspecified “legal deadlines”.

Joselu, signed from Stoke City for £5million in the summer of 2017, has a year left on his contract at United.

The 27-year-old found his opportunities limited by the form of Salomon Rondon last season. Joselu scored against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea before Rondon arrived on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez can block any outgoing transfer up to June 30, when his contract expires.