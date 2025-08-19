Newcastle United are looking to land two strikers before the September 1 summer transfer deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle started the 2025/26 season without an established striker with Anthony Gordon tasked with leading the line in the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Although Eddie Howe views Gordon as a suitable striker alternative, The Magpies head coach has stressed the need to bring in a striker this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson’s departure as a free agent meant Newcastle needed a replacement while uncertainty over Alexander Isak’s future has only emphasised the need for attacking additions.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Isak has not played or trained with Newcastle’s first team for the past month in a bid to force through a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. But without suitable replacements through the door, Newcastle won’t entertain selling their top scorer.

Newcastle United striker targets

Newcastle have been unable to land a striker so far this summer despite pursuing one since the end of last season.

The Magpies held talks with Liam Delap, who was available for £30million before he joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town. The club also submitted big-money bids for Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko who joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been targeting Brentford forward Yoane Wissa for the past month as a replacement for Wilson. Like Isak, Wissa also missed the opening game of the season amid transfer speculation.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Wissa has since removed all traces of Brentford from his social media account following reports that The Bees were now looking for £60million for the DR Congo international. Newcastle won’t deal with those figures, given Wissa is 28 and has a year left on his contract at Brentford with an option.

With two weeks left in the transfer window, Newcastle will have to act quickly in order to land two strikers before the September 1 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa remains a possibility, but the clubs are some way apart in their valuations, while other targets are being looked at by Newcastle.

Goncalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain, Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea and Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked, but nothing is close.

Newcastle United striker blow as target leaves field in tears

Another striker linked with Newcastle this summer is Porto’s 21-year-old Samu Aghehowa. The Spain international scored 27 goals in all competitions for Porto last season.

He opened the new season with a brace before being forced off in Porto’s 2-0 win at Gil Vicente due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Television cameras spotted the striker in tears as he made his way off the pitch, potentially dashing his chances of a transfer exit.

While Newcastle have been regularly linked with Samu in the Spanish and Portuguese media, their interest has only been tentative.

As per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Newcastle’s chances of signing Samu are ‘not likely at all’ as the club’s interest never got beyond an informal enquiry about a price tag.

Newcastle are currently pursuing other targets with an update on Wissa’s situation expected later this week. It will also have a knock-on impact on Isak’s situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Newcastle’s striker search as it directly affects their chances of signing Isak.

If Newcastle can sign Wissa and another striker, Isak will likely leave the club. Signing no one and the Swede is almost certain to stay.