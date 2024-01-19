All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare for a weekend off.

Newcastle United now have a wait until their next outing as part of the Premier League's staggered winter break. The Magpies were narrowly beaten by Manchester City last weekend, and they could now drop a spot before they are next in Premier League action.

Eddie Howe's men have endured a disapppointing start to the season so far, and they will not find it easy to strengthen this month due to Financial Fair Play issues. Here we round up all the latest surrounding St James' Park:

Added Phillips competition

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this month, reportedly keen on a loan deal for the out of favour England international. But competition is rife, with West Ham and Crystal Palace both interested, while two more clubs have been added to the mix.

Sky Sports report that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in a deal this month. Crucially, though, the report adds that City would prefer to sell than sanction a loan, potentially putting Newcastle at a disadvantage.

Manquillo exit

While we're speaking about La Liga, Newcastle star Javier Manquillo looks set to leave the club this month. According to The Athletic, Manquillo is closing in on a move back to Spain, and to link up with former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez, no less.