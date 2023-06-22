Tonali has reportedly agreed to join Newcastle on a six-year deal worth £132,500-a-week plus add-ons. And United sporting director Ashworth has been spotted in Milan along with head of recruitment Steve Nickson ahead of finalising the move which is still subject to a medical and contracts being signed.

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio tweeted an image of Ashworth supposedly in Milan with the caption (translated from Italian): “Dan Ashworth, DS of Newcastle, has arrived in Milan: Soon the decisive meeting with Milan for Tonali.”

Di Marzio then tweeted an image of Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso following the talks.

Tonali is currently away with Italy Under-21s in Romania for the European Under-21 Championship but ewcastle are prepared to fly staff over to complete medical testing.

The defensive midfielder scored twice and assisted 10 in 48 appearances in all competitions for Milan last season. Head coach Eddie Howe has highlighted the central midfield position as a key area for Newcastle to strengthen this summer with two additions targeted.

Ashworth’s Milan visit also comes less than a week after the club enquired about Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. Leicester City’s James Maddison also remains a top target while Dominik Szoboszlai remains on the club’s radar.

