Newcastle United scout £60m Premier League star wanted by Liverpool & Arsenal after St James' Park visit
Newcastle United are reportedly scouting Wolverhampton Wanderers Pedro Neto with the view to a summer transfer.
According to Mail Online, Newcastle's recruitment team are discussing the Portuguese winger. Wolves would likely demand a fee of around £60million for the 24-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.
Newcastle are looking to bolster their options on the right wing with Neto viewed as an ideal upgrade on 30-year-old Miguel Almiron. Neto has three goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.
Neto visited St James' Park with Wolves earlier this month but was forced off with a hamstring issue as Newcastle strolled to a 3-0 win. While he returned the following match to help Wolves beat Fulham 2-1, the Portuguese international was forced off at half-time once again.
He was also injured in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle at Molineux back in October, ruling him out for eight matches.
Neto is contracted at Wolves until June 2027, having signed a new long-term deal in 2022. He joined Wolves from Lazio in 2019 for a reported £18million, just a month after signing for the Serie A side permanently from Braga.
The winger made just five appearances during a loan spell at Lazio which was later made permanent before being sold for quick profit.
Neto quickly established himself as a key player in Wolves' team and now has over 100 Premier League appearances under his belt. In that time, he has scored 11 goals and 20 assists.