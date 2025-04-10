Newcastle United ‘scouted’ Aston Villa nemesis as chief proved right over €50m star

Newcastle United scouted Desire Doue before his move to PSG | Getty Images

One former Newcastle United target delivered a hammer blow to Aston Villa’s Champions League hopes on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a day after Arsenal triumphed 3-0 against Real Madrid to ensure English clubs would get five spots in next season’s Champions League, Aston Villa looked to make it an impressive double when they travelled to the Parc des Princes to face PSG. And after an opening half an hour in which the hosts dominated, Unai Emery’s side took a shock lead through Morgan Rogers.

Much like Newcastle United inflicted on them last season, the Parc des Princes was stunned into silence by that strike. However, unlike the Magpies who held out until an inexplicable late penalty denied them a famous win, Villa’s lead was not to last too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just four minutes after taking the lead, the Villains were pegged back by a wonder strike from Desire Doue. Doue, picking up the ball on the left, cut inside and unleashed a sublime curling effort past Emiliano Martinez and into the far top corner in a strike worthy of winning any match.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes in the second half ensured that PSG will head to Villa Park next week with a 3-1 aggregate lead. Doue’s stunning strike, though, was the main talking point post-match - although it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to those on Tyneside.

Newcastle United ‘scouted’ Desire Doue

Doue doesn’t turn 20 until June, but has enjoyed a remarkable rise in French football with his talents convincing PSG to part with €50m last summer to sign him from Stade Rennais. A return of 12 goals and 12 assists in his debut campaign in the French capital means Doue is already beginning to repay that fee.

However, PSG were far from the first club to spot Doue’s talents with Newcastle United among those that had scouted the French international before his big-money move to Paris. Back in 2023, it was reported by I News that Newcastle United had contacted Doue’s representatives over a potential move to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Doue, who had only recently turned 18, had broken through at Stade Rennais, scoring three times in 26 Ligue 1 appearances. Newcastle United’s interest in Doue, though, did not result in a move to Tyneside for the teenager as he instead remained in France for another year before joining Luis Enrique’s side.

Having also missed out on Hugo Ekitike to PSG, it is clear that Newcastle and Steve Nickson were shopping in the right market for these players, but ultimately wouldn’t be able to sign them before their values skyrocketed. Under the guidance of Paul Mitchell, though, it is hoped that Newcastle will begin to take advantage of these types of deals ahead of the likes of PSG.

The Magpies will also have a keen eye on how PSG get on at Villa Park next week, with the second-leg of their Champions League quarter final against Emery’s side taking place four days before Newcastle United travel to the Midlands for their Premier League meeting with the Villains.