Igor Thiago's strong start to the season with Brentford has caught Newcastle United's attention.

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on in-form Brentford striker Igor Thiago ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Thiago joined the Bees from Club Brugge for £30million in the summer of 2024, but a meniscus injury suffered in late July meant he didn’t make his debut until November. Then, after just four appearances, the Brazilian suffered another knee injury, meaning he only made a few sporadic appearances at the end of the campaign.

Eight appearances, one start and zero goals were all Thiago had to show for his debut campaign in England. However, it’s been a completely different story at the start of this season, with the fully fit striker netting four goals in seven Premier League appearances so far, as well as another strike in a 2-0 EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

Newcastle United keeping tabs on Brentford’s Igor Thiago

Igor Thiago has made a strong start to the 2025/26 season. | Getty Images

Despite missing out on numerous targets, Newcastle made some major investments into their squad in the summer, especially in attacking areas, with the likes of Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga coming in. But according to Chronicle Live, the Magpies’ scouting team has been hard at work identifying possible targets to further improve Eddie Howe’s options in January - though no major overhauls are expected.

Thiago has emerged as a surprise name shortlisted, with scouts impressed with what they’ve seen from the 24-year-old so far this season. Of course, the signings of Woltemade and Wissa mean that Newcastle aren’t exactly desperate to sign another striker, but keeping options in the pipeline in case of emergency is hardly a bad idea.

However, any move for Thiago - who stands at 6ft 2” tall and notched 29 goals in 55 games during his Club Brugge days, winning the 2023/24 Belgian Pro League title - would surely prove difficult and cost Newcastle a pretty penny, considering they battled all summer to bring Wissa from Brentford following his 19-goal Premier League haul last season.

Newcastle focusing on youth and depth in January

Eddie Howe had a busy summer in the transfer market. | Getty Images

The Chronicle’s report further states that the focus for Newcastle in upcoming windows will be on younger players who can add depth for Howe while being developed, as well as maintaining future sell-on value. Alongside Woltemade, Wissa and Elanga, the Magpies signed Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale were all added to the senior ranks ahead of Newcastle’s return to the Champions League.

With that in mind, it’s hard to see Newcastle making too many major investments in January. But if Thiago keeps up his current form, Howe’s staff will certainly see him as a viable option if Newcastle are struggling for fitness or consistency in the striker department - perhaps prompting another brutal transfer battle with Brentford.

Alongside Wissa, the Bees also sold 2024/25 top scorer Bryan Mbuemo, captain Christian Norgaard and goalkeeper Mark Flekken over the summer, while manager Thomas Frank departed for Tottenham Hotspur.

