Newcastle United seal deal for Dutch international left-back
Newcastle United and Steve Bruce have completed another transfer.
By James Copley
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 18:31
The Tyneside club have signed 22-capped Dutch international left-back Jetro Willems from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Willems arrives to St. James Park on loan from the German club with an option to buy at the end of the Premier League season.
The 25-year-old began his career at Sparta Rotterdam, spending six years at the club.
Willems then joined PSV, winning two Eredivisie titles, the KNVB Cup and two Johan Cruyff Shields.