Newcastle United season tickets sell out after over 30,000 fans 'queue'

The club confirmed that a limited number of 2022-23 season tickets would be available for online sale from 10am on Tuesday morning.

The ‘unprecedented’ demand for season tickets saw over 30,000 online users virtually queue for tickets on a first come, first served basis. This is despite only 1,000 being available to supporters with a purchase history or membership since July 2019.

As expected, tickets sold out very quickly with the demand far exceeding the number Newcastle are able to allocate at St James’s Park at this moment in time – leaving many fans frustrated and disappointed.

A club statement confirmed: “A limited number of additional season tickets for the 2022/23 Premier League season have sold out just over an hour after going on sale.

“Following an unprecedented level of renewals from existing season ticket holders, the club released additional seats on sale to fans who have bought a season ticket, single match ticket or membership at any point since 1st July 2019.

“They went on sale to eligible supporters at 10am on Tuesday, with season tickets sold on a first come, first served basis with only one season ticket per supporter number.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The process for general admission season tickets took place online only and the additional tickets were quickly snapped up with thousands of fans attempting to purchase.”