On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the latest Newcastle United news and transfer talk.
Last week saw Newcastle complete the signing of Sven Botman from Lille. The 22-year-old defender trained with his new teammates for the first time on Wednesday.
The Magpies are now turning their attention to further signings with Moussa Diaby understood to be on the club's radar.
