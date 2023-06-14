News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United secure first summer signing and major contract boost - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have secured their first signing of the summer and a major contract boost for the club.

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

On our latest episode of the Mouth of Tyne Podcast, Joe Buck, Miles Starforth and Dom Scurr discuss Newcastle United's retained list, their signing of Yankuba Minteh and the very latest on their reported interest in James Maddison and Felix Nmecha.

You can listen to all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and You Tube and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod and TikTok.