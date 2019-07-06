Newcastle United send a strong transfer message to Manchester United over Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United have sent a strong transfer message to Manchester United – by slapping a hefty price tag on midfielder Sean Longstaff.
The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at St James's Park last season and was rewarded with a new contract after a string of fine displays.
But interest in the Newcastle academy graduate has ramped-up, with the Red Devils keen to seal a deal in the summer window.
Reports have suggested that a bid is imminent as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer seeks fresh recruits.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Newcastle, though, are reluctant to sell – and Sky Sports News claim that the club’s hierarchy, including Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley, will not entertain bids less than £50million.
Indeed, the Magpies would prefer not to sell Longstaff at all having already seen key figures depart this summer.
Ayoze Perez left for Leicester City earlier this week while doubts still surround the futures of Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and others.