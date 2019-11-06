Newcastle United send scout to check out Republic of Ireland youth international

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Ollie Watkins of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, the Magpies had a representative at Elland Road on Saturday as Manning turned out for QPR.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Loftus Road next summer and is yet to be tied down to a deal.