Newcastle United send scouts on spying mission – as African forward impresses in Portugal

Newcastle United continue to monitor the market despite the transfer window slamming shut in the Premier League last week.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 20 August, 2019, 06:00
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 29: Ze Luis of FC Spartak Moscow and Filip Uremovic of FC Rubin Kazan vie for the ball during the Russian Premier League match between FC Spartak Moscow and FC Rubin Kazan on April 29, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)

According to reports in Portugal, the Magpies sent scouts to Estadio do Dragao to take in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria de Setubal.

Cape Verde international frontman Ze Luis netted a hatrick in the encounter, partnering rumoured United transfer target Moussa Marega up front.

A report in A Bola states: “The match between FC Porto and V. Setúbal motivated the visit of several emissaries of foreign clubs, aware of the latest opportunities of the summer market.”

It continues: “Spies who were on duty yesterday: Milan and Atalanta (Italy), Man. United and Newcastle (England), Strasbourg (France), Dortmund (Germany) and Valladolid (Spain).”

United finished the summer transfer window having signed five new players, adding Sweden international Emil Krafth and former Liverpool and West Ham United striker Andy Carroll on deadline day.