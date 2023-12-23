All the latest news surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to take on Luton Town.

Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday when they take on strugglers Luton Town away from home. It has been a tricky few weeks for the Magpies, who find themselvses bidding to close back in on the top four, and Aston Villa's draw on Friday night will certainly help.

Eddie Howe's men haven't quite met the standards set last season just yet, but they still have plenty of time to get back to their best - a process they can kickstart over the festive period. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding St James' Park.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has issued his verdict on Newcastle's linked with Kalvin Phillips and reported interest from Juventus. He told GiveMeSport: “I don't necessarily believe that Juventus are ahead of Newcastle, I just think Newcastle haven't moved on this one yet.

“Juventus are keen to kind of get a head start, but they also know that there's this possibility that Man City want a loan with an obligation to buy. Previously, we've got the feeling that Phillips is going to be available at somewhere between £40 million and £50 million if he's going to leave permanently. Speaking to people close to Juventus, they don't feel that the club would be able to spend that sort of money on Phillips.”

Robinson on goalkeeper search

Former England goalkeeper has weighed in on Newcastle's search for a goalkeeper amid Nick Pope's injury. “Whether Financial Fair Play allows that is yet to be seen," he told Football Insider.