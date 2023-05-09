West Ham have set a £120m asking price for star midfielder Declan Rice amid fears he will run down his contract with the club.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are open to letting the England international leave the London Stadium for the hefty sum but would also accept £100m plus a player.

West Ham have already fielded interest from clubs about the player, with Arsenal reported to be the frontrunners for his signature while Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all been linked with the player.

The Magpies were said to be interested in Rice last month but a deal may prove difficult with the club unwilling to break their wage structure for the midfielder. A £120m fee may also prove a stumbling block as, despite their wealth, Newcastle will aim to remain in compliance with the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Rice is under contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2024 and has yet to pen a new deal, suggesting he is open to moving this summer.

The Hammers may opt to cash in on one of their prize assets rather than losing him for nothing at the end of next season. With a number of Premier League clubs linked, there is likely to be fierce competition for his signature.

Rice scored in the club’s recent Europe Conference League quarter final win over Gent, with the Hammers all-but safe from relegation after a challenging domestic campaign.

And West Ham boss David Moyes feels it will take a large transfer fee to sanction a sale.

He said: “You’ve seen him play for England, you’ve seen the abilities he uses in recovering the ball and getting around people. He’s great across the ground, very quick. I’m pleased, but not surprised.

“That’s why he is probably the best English midfield player around and that is why he is going to be extremely expensive if anybody comes calling.”

