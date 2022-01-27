Newcastle United set for contract breakthrough with highly-rated midfielder amid interest from Chelsea and Leeds United
Newcastle United have agreed a new deal with Joe White.
White made his first-team debut in a pre-season friendly last summer, and the midfielder has made the bench on a number of occasions this season.
The Gazette reported in September that White, 19, was in line for a new long-term deal as his contract was due to expire at the end of the campaign. A number of clubs, including Chelsea, Leeds United, Rangers and Celtic, have been monitoring his situation, but White – who started out at hometown club Carlisle United, and joined Newcastle in 2016 – is understood to have now agreed terms on a new deal.
Speaking last month, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I've been very impressed. I saw him playing for the development squad, and he performed really well. He's a talented player.”
White’s late grandfather, Peter Hampton, made more than 350 Football League appearances in a career which saw him play for Leeds, Stoke City, Burnley, Rochdale and Carlisle United.